The Keyes Family of Companies and Matterport Partner to Offer 3D Virtual Tours

The Keyes Family of Companies and Matterport recently announced a partnership that enables over 3,500 of its real estate associates in South Florida to easily add a Matterport 3D virtual tour to their listings. Associates can now help sellers extend their reach and enable prospective buyers to walk through the property from anywhere in the world.

“Matterport 3D virtual tours give our customers the confidence they need to make one of the most important decisions they will ever make,” said Mike Pappas, president and CEO of The Keyes Family of Companies. “The richness of detail and information available in these 3D tours gives buyers assurance in their choice. Sellers appreciate the competitive edge virtual tours provide and the reduction of in-person walkthroughs of their home.”

Keyes associates have two ways to add Matterport 3D property viewings to every listing and access them from a centralized Matterport Cloud account. With Matterport Capture Services™, associates can quickly and easily schedule 3D property scans with a local Matterport Capture Technician™ skilled in using the Matterport Pro 2 camera. Or, they can choose to capture the properties themselves with the Pro2 camera, compatible 360 cameras or iPhones.

“Both buyers and sellers demand an experience that allows them to explore homes conveniently, comprehensively and safely,” said RJ Pittman, CEO of Matterport. “Matterport is excited to empower The Keyes Family of Companies with multiple ways to easily and effectively showcase properties to a world of buyers, while delivering the best virtual property experience to their customers. It will give Keyes a strong competitive edge in winning more customers as they look to differentiate themselves even further.”

For more information, please visit www.keyes.com.