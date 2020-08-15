Register Today: How to Stand Out in an Overcrowded Social Media World

What: When RISMedia hosts a webinar on the topic of social media, it always draws a big crowd. Reserve your spot now for “How to Stand Out in an Overcrowded Social Media World,” sponsored by Homes.com. Moderated by Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and a coach with Workman Success Systems, this webinar is sure to be a discussion you do not want to miss.



When: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT



David Paris of Homes.com has been a REALTOR® since 1995 and has always been an early adapter to new technology. Using the latest tools to market himself and his listings, he has tried it all. Let him share his first-hand experiences with you and guide you through the complicated process online marketing, social media and lead conversion.



Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.



Tammie Slay is a native Texan and has been a resident of Frisco, Texas for over 20 years. Currently, she is the broker/owner of two real estate companies and the team leader of Hip Realty Group. Tammie has earned the esteemed designations of CRS, GRI and SRS. She is a multi-million dollar producer, team leader, entrepreneur, community volunteer and seven-year awardee of the Five Star Professional Award.



With over 20 years of experience, Michelle Wilson is the team leader and owner of the Michelle Wilson Realty Group. Recipient of the prestigious Century 21 Presidents Producer Award, she is consistently among the top Century 21 Agents in the Mid-Atlantic States, selling more homes in 2014 and 2015 than any other Fredericksburg Century 21 agent.



Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “The Ideal Tech Stack: What to Consolidate, Integrate and Eliminate to Keep You Profitable in Any Market” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.