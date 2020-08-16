Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Breaks Company Record With Over $500 Million in Sales in July

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties announced they exceeded their previous best sales month of $420 million in May of 2019 with over $500 million dollars in sales for July 2020—a record month for the company.

“Our entire team came together and committed to not let the pandemic define this year’s success,” said Dan Forsman, president and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Instead, we all rose above adversity and achieved an amazing accomplishment of over $500 million dollars in sales in just one month. We stepped up to the challenge and beat our own company record for the best month ever in the history of our organization. I am so fortunate to be surrounded by the best sales and marketing talent in the industry.”

“Record months were also achieved by our mortgage, title and insurance alliance partners,” said Forsman. “Fueled by historic low interest rates and our buy, sell, invest or refinance campaigns, consumers were prompted to take advantage of these incredible opportunities in the marketplace. We are grateful to our community for their support as we continue to conduct our essential services in a safe and superlative manner.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhsgeorgia.com.

