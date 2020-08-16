Constellation1 Provides Data Services to Altisource

Constellation1, a provider of technology for real estate brokerages, franchises and MLSs across North America, has announced a new partnership with Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource”) to provide comprehensive data services across North America.

Constellation1’s data solutions allow Altisource to streamline fragmented data aggregation processes and management from third-party sources, as well as provides managed services for active and off-market listings. Through Constellation1’s extensive MLS footprint, Altisource also gains access to expanded use rights that further benefit its users.

“Choosing the right data services provider was as important as sourcing the data itself,” said Sarah Acosta, vice president, Enterprise Data & Analytics at Altisource. “It was apparent early on that the team at Constellation1 has substantial experience securing access to and aggregating nationwide MLS coverage. This relationship with Constellation1 provides a single, managed source for MLS data providing our lender and real estate clients more intelligence while managing their assets. We look forward to extending Constellation1’s robust data sets to our customers.”

Constellation1’s data services will be leveraged to enhance Altisource’s end-to-end solutions in loan origination and servicing products, as well as its online platforms for real estate consumers and investors.

“This new relationship enables Altisource to leverage our APIs, extensive data sets and applied data mapping,” said Andrew Binkley, president at Constellation1. “By leveraging our team’s expertise and our robust data sets, Altisource will increase efficiency resulting in more opportunity to invest in their products and service their customers.”

Constellation1’s data services allow Altisource to aggregate data from multiple MLS feeds, provide access to standardized data, and eliminate the need to manage individual relationships from hundreds of MLSs and data providers.



For more information, please visit www.constellation1.com.