Realty ONE Group Doubles Growth Rate

Realty ONE Group International announced it has nearly doubled its growth rate in the last three years, including its overall sales volume, real estate force and the number of opened offices.

The company recently surpassed 14,000 real estate professionals and 280 locations across 44 U.S. states and two provinces in Canada. Despite uncertain times caused by the COVID pandemic, the UNBrokerage increased its overall growth on all fronts and also doubled down on its support, coaching, branding and technology.

“We’ve all been experiencing one of the greatest global challenges in history, but during times like this the strong only get stronger,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “Our franchise sales and support teams kicked it into high gear and our ONE.U coaching programs allowed our resilient real estate professionals to reshape their mindsets and priorities.”

As soon as the pandemic hit, Realty ONE Group says it accelerated its business coaching with daily specialized Town Halls, podcasts and unveiled new partner content followed by the launch of new websites like “Waking Up to Win” and “Do the Math.”

Average agent production increased nearly 40 percent year-over-year in both June and July, according to the company.

“REALTORS® are noticing more and more how Realty ONE Group’s timeless business model can help them achieve greater success faster,” said Cory Vasquez, the company’s chief marketing officer. “Our COOLTURE is solid and we continue to make a positive impact in lives around the world focusing on REALTOR® safety, supporting local food banks and furthering mental health initiatives. These matter to all of us, especially our local communities where our real estate professionals live, work and serve.”

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.