Zumper Teams Up With Matterport to Bring the Latest 3D Technology to Virtual Renting

Zumper, a privately-held rental marketplace in the U.S., announced it has partnered with Matterport, a 3D capture and spatial data company, to provide 3D floor plans (or Dollhouse View).

According to a recent survey conducted by Zumper and Matterport, 72 percent say they would rent an apartment without ever seeing the property in person if a 3D virtual tour was offered.

Other survey findings include:



– Eighty-two percent of property owners that have advertised with a 3D walkthrough were able to rent their property entirely virtually



– Ninety-nine percent of property owners say that potential renters would be more interested in a listing that offered a 3D virtual tour over one that didn’t



– Ninety-eight percent of property owners say 3D virtual tours would give their listings an improved competitive edge



– Ninety-five percent of renters would be more likely to rent a property with a 3D virtual tour on the listing site



– Ninety percent of renters would be more interested in a listing that offered a 3D virtual tour over one that didn’t

“At Zumper we have created a fully digital end-to-end solution for both renters and property owners, and partnering with Matterport was the next natural step to enhance our offerings,” said Anthemos Georgiades, CEO and co-founder of Zumper. “This partnership offers multi-family property owners the best technology available, at a third of the price, with complete flexibility for maximum engagement.”

When Zumper customers purchase the Virtual Signature package, each property will be scanned in 3D to gain full access to Matterport’s suite of features: 3D virtual tours that include multiple Dollhouse and Floor Plan views, five exterior 360° panoramas, 4K print-quality photos, dimensionally accurate 2D schematic floor plans, as well as guided and video tours.

Zumper customers can share their Matterport content on any platform, including all the major social networks, to advertise their property.

“We’re proud to provide Zumper customers with the 3D virtual tours that will enable them to make a confident decision about where to live,” said Robin Daniels, CMO of Matterport. “The ability to quickly, easily and safely explore apartments will be integral in navigating the process of finding a home. Not only can renters get the important information and understanding of a space with Matterport 3D virtual tours, but property owners can reach more potential tenants by offering them to work around the limitations of in-person showings.”