Alsted Real Estate Affiliates With CENTURY 21 Real Estate

Washington-based Moses Lake’s Alsted Real Estate has announced that the independent company has chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate LLC and will officially do business as CENTURY 21 Alsted Real Estate.

According to the company, the full-service real estate firm offers the company and its affiliated sales professionals world-class marketing, coaching and agent learning, and an industry-best productivity platform to grow their businesses and better serve clients and customers throughout Ephrata, Moses Lake, Ephrata and the Greater Inland Northwest and Columbia Basin regions.



“I needed to make a move to a real estate brand that is more relevant in the hearts and minds of consumers as well as one that will help me provide extraordinary opportunities and benefits to my affiliated agents so they in turn could do the same for their clients,” said Sherri Kasparek, Broker Owner, CENTURY 21 Alsted Real Estate. “After much deliberation, the choice was clear: Century 21 Real Estate is the best-equipped company with a consumer focus business model for my team and the home buyers, sellers and communities that we serve.”

“Sherri gives 121% in everything that she does, whether it’s helping her agents grow their businesses, recruiting new entrepreneurs to her company, or guiding home buyers and sellers to get to the best real estate outcomes possible,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “Her team embodies the CENTURY 21 relentless mindset and we look forward to helping her grow and become a market differentiator with CENTURY 21 Alsted Real Estate.”

The CENTURY 21 Alsted Real Estate team plans to leverage the CENTURY 21® brand’s unparalleled global presence and technology products and services to secure more leads, close more deals and build valued relationships with clients worldwide, the company stated.

For more information, visit Century 21 Real Estate.