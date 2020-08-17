The 3-2-1 of Growing Your Business

Systems are the key to the success and scale of any business. One of the challenges we often see is that when an agent gets busy, they stop doing the necessary things that helped them create the business in the first place. When they only focus on doing deals, they no longer take the time to source and maintain leads. Focusing on deals is great for a short time, but this will create peaks and valleys in your business.

Through coaching, top-performing agents and teams have learned that successful habits (systems) are the key to consistency and steady growth. Let this article serve as a motivator to help you understand that forming great habits will allow you to build your database, keep you consistent in prospecting, and eliminate peaks and valleys within your business.

The 3-2-1

3 – Call or talk to three people in your sphere of influence—or three past clients—every day. Our database or sphere of influence (SOI) consists of people we know from our business ventures, day-to-day life, etc. When it comes to our real estate business, we hope that we will be able to do business with these individuals if they end up having a life event that causes them to move. These life events will occur whether or not they use you as an agent, so your job is to be at the front of their mind so that they view you as a trusted resource when they make the decision to move.

2 – Find two new people who will buy or sell in the next 30 days. After you have contacted three past clients or three people in your SOI, prospect until you find two new people who will buy or sell in the next 30 days. You can use any method of prospecting, but you must have a conversation and qualify these people for the opportunity to earn their business. Once you qualify them, add them to your SOI to be contacted at a later date.

1 – Learn one new thing about your technology. As we all know, technology is changing constantly, giving us access to new and innovative ways to do business. We seldom use all of the powerful features that are available to us, so challenge yourself to learn one new thing about your technology and start implementing and using it within your business.

The Results

At the end of 30 days, you will have:

• Contacted 60 past clients or individuals in your SOI

• Prospected 40 new clients

• Learned 20 new things

After 90 days, you will have:

• Contacted 180 past clients or individuals in your SOI

• Prospected 120 new clients

• Learned 60 new things

Make these activities non-negotiable and you will find that success will follow. Your business will grow consistently, giving you the confidence to add systems to your business and eliminate those unwanted valleys, allowing you to take on more clients without the fear of dropping the ball.



Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccess.com, or visit workmansuccess.com to learn more.

