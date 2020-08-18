Jake Piller of Weichert, Realtors® – Heartland Named a National 2020 Rock Star Franchisee by Franchise Business Review

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., has announced that Jake Piller, owner of Weichert, Realtors® – Heartland with three locations in Minnesota, is one of an elite group of 81 “Rock Star Franchisees” in the country for 2020, as determined by Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction.

Each year, Franchise Business Review’s researchers aim to identify individuals who set an exceptional example of achieving success within the franchise model. Piller was one of 28,000 franchisees, representing more than 300 brands, whose performance they evaluated over the past 18 months.

“Jake truly deserves this distinction,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “He has a passion for success and leads by example. Under his leadership, his company has grown from one office in 2008 to three offices in 2020 and has become a top 30 company in the Weichert Franchise System. He commands the respect not only of his own agent team, but also of his fellow brokers and franchise owners, due to the success and growth he continues to achieve.”

Piller began his career in real estate working as an agent in the company his mother started in 2006, learning the ropes and building his own list of clients. They franchised with Weichert in 2008. When he took over the company in 2015, he not only understood the real estate business from the ground up, but also understood how to make his company successful. He continues to set the example he wants his agents to follow—from dress code to best sales practices—and provides an environment and a culture where each member can reach his or her potential.

“I think of my team as my extended family,” said Piller. “My goal is to give them the tools and support they need to succeed, to adapt when necessary, to have the willingness to put their ideas into action, and to listen at least as much as I talk. I work with a talented, bright, inventive group of real estate professionals, and they continually challenge me to grow and evolve to keep pace with the latest changes in our industry.”

PIller’s leadership abilities have benefitted Weichert Franchised companies outside of his own, according to Scavone. “As president of the Weichert Minnesota Broker Council for two consecutive terms, Piller leads a council of 12 Weichert Franchised companies across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. The leadership style and forward-thinking mentality he employs in his own company has contributed to the continued growth of the entire group.”

The Franchise Business Review “2020 Rock Star Franchisees” list can be found online at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/post/rockstar-franchise-owners-2020/.

For more information about Weichert REALTORS®, visit https://www.weichert.com/.