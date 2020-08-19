4 Ideas for Repurposed Mason Jars

If you’re an avid DIY’er and happen to have a collection of old mason jars, there are many ways to recycle and repurpose them for future use. Whether they are store-bought jars or emptied of homemade jam, you can create a beautiful piece of utilitarian decor for your home in no time. Even get crafty with paint to add a hint of personality. Here are four ways you can repurpose your old mason jars.

Mixing Salad Dressing

With just a few ingredients, you can create your own homemade salad dressing and keep it safe with the seal of a mason jar. Simply add your ingredients, seal your jar with the metal cover and shake well. With a tight-fitting lid, simply put your dressing in the refrigerator for a fresh and leak-free storage solution.

Infusing Alcohol

Like a mixture of salad dressing, you can create your own flavored alcohol using a mason jar. Experiment with different flavors and ingredients, such as fruit infused vodka or ginger infused rum, close up your jar and store in the freezer until you’re ready to mix up a tasty new cocktail.

Jar Glass

After you blend your favorite beverage, pour your fresh drink into a mason jar for a trendy new drinking glass. Add salt to the rim, garnish with fruit and utilize an environmentally friendly paper straw. Even look online for, or DIY, jar lids with a hole punched for a straw for a quick and easy to-go cup.

Organize Your Pantry

Because mason jars come in all different shapes and sizes, they can be used for storage for multiple pantry staples. From flour and sugar to pasta and rice, these jars have a seal tight cover to keep your cooking ingredients fresh. Even empty out cans and containers of nuts and seeds for a more decorative way to display your snacks.