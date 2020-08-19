4 Ways to Make a Statement on an Empty Wall

Whether you’ve just moved into a new home or you’re finally ready to tackle an untouched space, empty walls can be intimidating. Too little artwork or a lack of design can completely upset the aesthetic of a room, especially if the rest of the home is well thought out and decorated. Make a statement by turning this empty canvas into a focal point or backdrop with these decor ideas.

Bold Wallpaper

Set aside the frames and instead, reach for a bold-patterned wallpaper. Consider installing temporary or removable wallpaper for an easy design change, year to year or even season to season. When choosing your pattern and color scheme, be sure to choose a palette that compliments the existing paint colors and other decor around it. Or, if you are redesigning an entire room, base your accents, furniture and other decor items on whatever pattern and color scheme you choose.

Tapestries

Bring color, design and texture into your space with a unique tapestry. For those who love a boho chic aesthetic, this may be your best choice. Ranging in sizes, colors, textures and patterns, a tapestry can easily become a focal point of a large, empty wall or simply accent the existing decor around it while providing an easy use of the bare space. Go crazy with fringe and unique materials, like wood and metal, or keep it classic with neutral colors and quilted designs, just be sure it fits your aesthetic and color scheme.

Mirrors

If you’re looking to open up a space, instead of filling your empty wall with large artwork or a gallery wall, reflect with some mirrors. Hang mirrors with unique shapes, textures and materials to create your own artwork while adding a utilitarian aspect to your space. By using mirrors, especially on a bare wall, you can transform a room to feel larger, lighter and thoughtfully designed. Even hang one large mirror to truly brighten a room or a few with storage capabilities in smaller spaces.

Gallery Wall

Whether you have a ton of family photos or choose to purchase a curated collection, a gallery wall is a quick and easy go-to for an empty wall. With a few carefully selected frames running in size and quantity—this all depends on your personal aesthetic—you can fill your space with a focal point that feels a lot like a museum or art gallery. Even add other design elements, such as shelves or other hanging decor, to personalize your wall to your liking. Just be sure to make a plan ahead of time, and even consider hiring a professional, to ensure your gallery is measured and hung correctly.