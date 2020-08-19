Home Decor: Starting From Scratch

A blank slate may be a designer’s dream, but for those who don’t have an eye for design, properly outfitting a new space can be intimidating. From color schemes and artwork to storage and utilitarian items, interior design is harder than it looks. So whether you just moved into a new home or you want to completely redesign your space, here are some home decor tips for starting from scratch.

Start With a Neutral Palette

From wall paint to cabinets, even certain pieces of furniture, starting off your design with a neutral palette is wise. With neutral tones, whether you go black and white or a range of tans, browns and grays in between, your decor options are much more open when it comes to choosing colors, patterns and artwork, as well as changing these aspects with the seasons or holidays.

Pick Your Pop of Color

Once you’ve laid the groundwork of your design with a neutral tone, it’s time to have some fun with color. Whether you are looking to use one prominent color or a mix of multiple colors or patterns, you want to choose something that you will enjoy on a daily basis. For open-concept floor plans, be sure to choose a color that won’t overwhelm your space or that may clash with your aesthetic for each space. Tones of yellow, green or blue are easier to create a cohesive feel throughout your home than colors like red orange or purple.

Keep Your Lifestyle In Mind

From apartments to houses, whatever pieces you choose to incorporate should fit into your daily life. If you are more of a minimalist, be sure to curate a collection of decor that is simple and sleek. If you like a heavier design, carefully choose pieces that have multiple uses, such as an ottoman that doubles as storage. Be sure to consider how your life will change in a short period of time, as some design aesthetics may work differently with a partner, children or pets involved.

Find Items You Love

Once you nail down your color scheme and map out which pieces will work best in your space, it’s time to shop. Couches, tables, cabinets and other large furniture should always be your first pick, but don’t be too quick with your choices, as you will likely have these pieces for many years to come. Decor pieces, from fabric and texture to artwork and accents, should be chosen with a lot of heart. After all, each piece from big to small will make up the overall aesthetic of your space, so you want to be sure you love each and every item you bring home.

Even though starting with an empty space can cause a lot of pressure, trusting your style and making smart design decisions is key to curating a home that feels like you. And if you’re not ready to take on this design challenge on your own, you can always hire a professional to help you start from scratch.