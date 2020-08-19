3 Ways to Boost Your Recruiting

Use These Simple Approaches to Grow Your Agent Roster

Recruiting is a year-round effort and is always on the mind of successful brokers and managers. It takes planning and discipline, however, to be consistent and effective in attracting new and experienced agents to your company. Incorporate these three approaches into your recruiting strategy to build your team moving forward.



Include co-brokes in virtual events. Invite all co-brokes on your recruiting hit list to your Zoom or other virtual training or motivational events. This is an easy and beneficial way to introduce them to your culture, value and commitment to their professional success. You will likely have more luck attracting them to webinars than meetings because they more easily allow for anonymity, but they can also attend meetings anonymously with proper planning (e.g., turn their camera off and change their screen/computer name to a non-specific label).

Implement drip campaigns. Do you have a mapped-out strategy for recruiting follow-up? Just like agents are encouraged to call, email and otherwise stay connected to prospective clients, so should you with your recruiting prospects. This is true both for potential new licensees and for veteran agents. Build a drip campaign through your CRM promoting the strength of your company and your office, then supplement it with personal touches through calls, emails, meetings. The drips will happen automatically once you set them up, but be sure to also schedule the personal touches to appear in your calendar as well, which most CRMs can automate to appear.

Ask them to join you. Sounds simple, right? You’d be surprised at how often the soft approach is overused in recruiting. Managers “joke around” that an agent should join their team or tell potential agents that they should “think about it.” My advice: Be direct. Tell recruits point blank that you want them on your team. Convey your enthusiasm, explain all of the benefits that you offer, then ask them to take action. Everybody wants to be wanted. You should make it perfectly clear to your recruits that you want them to be part of your company right now.

These approaches to recruiting can be accomplished with little to no expense but will yield fantastic returns. Incorporate them into your efforts and your agent roster will grow purposefully for increased and ongoing success.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.