‘Lead Loop’ to Higher Lead Conversion

How successful is your lead follow-up? Have you been diligently following up on current leads and not getting the conversion you expect? If you aren’t deploying a “lead loop process,” you are likely leaving thousands of dollars on the table.

Real lead conversion takes a process and a system to attract, engage, connect and convert any prospect to real profits. Many agents depend on automated systems to fill the initial step to connection with automated messaging and updates that are scheduled on a specific timeline. Although a convenient system, automated updates often stop short because of a critical missing piece.

It’s not just about “follow-up,” and that’s where most sales professionals get stuck.

When leads are inspected from a different perspective, lead conversion skyrockets, according to master coach and top team sales leader Cleve Gaddis.

When you turn lead accountability into lead awareness, agents establish a benchmark for their efforts on lead conversion. Just following up week after week with data will at some point be less effective and give less value. If the buyer or seller has no interest in your message, you are likely to lose the contact.

According to Gaddis, follow-up needs to be fine-tuned through a process of lead “awareness.”

Gaddis shared this sequence for lead conversion through awareness called “lead looping.” In a recent interview, he shared how he keeps his team focused on the leads from the past week and then “looping back” to inspect the status of leads from a seven-, 14- and 30-day window.

– First, they identify that the team member’s leads were uploaded into the lead tracker spreadsheet.

– Secondly, team members share that the leads were also entered into their CRM with the correct categorization (ABC lead identification management).

– The next step is to share the action plan set up for the lead, which encompasses multi-channel types of touches depending on the categorization of the lead: A for appointment, B for leads 30 – 90 days out and C for leads that are over 120 days out from making a real estate decision.

– Each touch includes the critical component of providing something of value and not just focusing on a sale or buy.

– The “double-loop” process is the next step as the agent chooses one unconverted lead from their CRM from the week before and then highlights action plans that were launched, as well as the connection processes deployed to move the lead forward in the conversion process.

– The second loop has the agent choosing one unconverted lead from 30 days prior, then walking through the same process. This double-loop process helps the team member create plans and methods to move the leads forward to measure their performance.

The key to getting a real return is to change how we see lead conversion and establish the process and awareness to best serve our prospects and improve our bottom line.

To see the interview with Gaddis, visit https://bit.ly/31ra3Wg.