How 800,000-Plus REALTORSÂ® Saved Millions

NAR PULSE— Wondering how to fully leverage the value of your REALTOR® membership? Look no further than to NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program, your official member benefits resource. This program was designed to deliver savings and unique offers just for you. In fact, in one year alone, more than 800,000 REALTORS® saved $63 million through this program! Find out how you can save this year.

A Sound Investment

Real estate has historically been one of the best yielding and safest investments—plus it offers many benefits that contribute to financial wellness. Encourage your members to visit the Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness to find out how they can get started.

Download a Toolkit in the REALTOR® Store and Get Rewarded!

Learn how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can simplify your job! Download any one of the four FREE toolkits in the REALTOR® Store and earn The Future Impact of Robots for Realty Webinar. Act by Aug. 31!