Before You Plan Your Kitchen Remodeling Project, Choose Your Appliances

A kitchen remodel can be an expensive and time-consuming project. If you want to make your kitchen better suited to your family’s lifestyle, first choose appliances that are functional and that fit the space available and your budget before selecting cabinets, countertops and flooring.

Find Appliances That Are the Right Size for Your Space

Appliances come in a wide range of sizes. You can choose a refrigerator with a freezer on top or a side-by-side version. The size of the unit will affect the amount of space you will have left for counters and cabinets. It’s a lot easier to choose your appliances first and then plan the rest of the kitchen around them than to select cabinets and try to find appliances that will fit.

You may realize that the kitchen you envisioned simply won’t work with the amount of space you have available. You may need to choose different appliances or change their configuration so you will have enough room for storage and meal preparation. It’s better to figure that out early on than to decide on a design for your cabinets, counters and island, just to realize that it isn’t possible and you have to start over from scratch.

Some appliance models may extend out farther into the room than the one you currently have. If you choose a larger refrigerator, for example, you may have to give up some workspace or family members may have less room to get around. You may decide to buy a different model, rather than compromise on other aspects of the kitchen’s design. You may find that the built-in microwave you want will leave you with too little room for cabinets and decide to buy one that you can set on the counter instead.

Create a Layout That Works

Changing the arrangement of appliances may create additional headaches. If you want to place the stove in a different area, for example, you may have to move a gas line. If you decide to put the sink or dishwasher in a different place, you may need to run water to that area. Those changes can add to the overall cost of the project.

Find Appliances That Fit Your Budget

Appliances vary widely when it comes to features and price. You may find that the appliances you want cost more than you expected. The cost of appliances may take up a large portion of your overall remodeling budget. You may have to cut back in other areas or choose less expensive appliances, which may be different sizes than the ones you initially selected.

Look at the Big Picture

Your kitchen is a room that your family will use every day, so you want to choose appliances and a layout that fit your needs. Figuring out what is essential to you will help when you need to make these tough decisions.