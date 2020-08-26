Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Collects Backpacks for Local Children

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty collected 268 backpacks filled with school supplies for Northeast Florida children during its 21st Annual Backpack Challenge.

The backpacks and school supplies were donated to students throughout Northeast Florida in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida, Operation New Hope, Orange Park Junior High School, Osceola Elementary School in St. Augustine, and USO of Greater Jacksonville. The company also donated additional school supplies to Osceola Elementary for teachers to use in their classrooms.

During the campaign, new backpacks and school supplies were collected at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty offices throughout Northeast Florida. The backpacks were purchased for local students in kindergarten through grade 12 and filled with school supplies. Studies have shown that students beginning the school year with a new backpack and school supplies sets the foundation for academic success.

“We are thankful for the generous donations we received from our REALTORS®, employees, clients and the community during the Backpack Challenge,” said President and CEO Christy Budnick. “This school year is going to be different for many children, making it more important than ever for students to have the tools they need for success. We truly appreciate the support to help make a difference in the lives of children and families in our communities.”

For more information, please visit www.floridanetworkrealty.com.