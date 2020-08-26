Choosing a Color Palette for Your Home

Now more than ever, you want the color palette in your home to inspire tranquility and a sense of welcome—and perhaps a bit of the mischief, cheerfulness or downright humor that speaks to your own personality.

Designers and decorators suggest these tips for picking a perfect color palette:

Start from a focal point. Whether it’s a color in a rug or patterned upholstery that you already have, or a color in a large piece of artwork, pluck out the hue you love and use it as a base color choice.

Take a cue from your clothes. Or, since most people buy clothes in colors they love and that flatter them, begin to ‘dress’ an empty room starting with your favorite color.

Use a color wheel. Whichever method you choose, incorporate the hues on the color wheel closest to your chosen color for walls, floors, furniture pieces and accents.

Go with grays . Today’s trendiest shade, a neutral gray works in any style interior. It’s chameleon-like quality pairs beautifully with pale pastels or with kicky colors like hot pink, blue or citrus shades.

Use the designer rule of 60-30-10 . Decorate a space by dividing the colors into components of 60 percent of a dominant color (walls), 30 percent of a secondary color (upholstery) and 10 percent of an accent color (accessories.)

Think black . Try a small pop of black, say in a lamp shade or vase, to clarify the colors in a room.

Think white. When stuck for an accent color, white is a good choice to help bring colors together and open up the space.

Showcase your style. Make a room uniquely yours by choosing accent pieces—pillows, artwork, floral arrangements, even a jar of candy—in colors that people will immediately appreciate because it reflects who you are.