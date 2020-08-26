How to Add More Storage Space to Your Home

Even if your house had plenty of storage space when you moved in, your needs may have changed as your family grew. You may now be struggling to find places to store all your possessions. You may be able to find new ways to use the existing space to create more room for storage.

Get Rid of Things You Don’t Need or Want

Over the years, you have probably accumulated a lot of clothing, shoes, children’s toys, books and other items that you rarely use. Start by going through each room and closet in your home and decluttering. Sell or donate items you no longer need or want so you can free up some valuable space. Then you can decide on the best way to organize the possessions you have left.

Reorganize Closets

Look at your closets and figure out how to make them more organized. Separating items and arranging them in containers can help you use space more efficiently. Group similar items together and label storage containers so you can find what you need without having to rummage through several boxes. Measure shelves and closets so you can buy containers in sizes that will fit well in the spaces you have available.

Hang jackets and other items on closet doors. You can install hooks or buy organizational units with spaces for shoes and other belongings.

Store Items in Out-of-the-Way Places

You may have plenty of storage space under beds. Use those places to store off-season clothing, extra linens and other items that family members don’t use frequently but still want easily accessible. Organize things in boxes or plastic storage containers.

If you have space above cabinets or on top of bookshelves, you can store items that you don’t use very often in baskets, boxes or other types of containers. Don’t put heavy boxes or containers on high shelves or above cabinets. If a container falls, someone can get hurt.

Take advantage of space on walls in the kitchen, garage and basement to store utensils, tools and other items that can be hung vertically. You can install hooks or pegboards to keep things organized.

Look for furniture that can double as storage. For instance, find an ottoman, a coffee table or a bench with a compartment where you can store books, toys and remote controls.

Use Outdoor Space

If you have room in your backyard, consider building or buying a storage shed. That can be an ideal place to store lawn care equipment, tools, holiday decorations and a wide range of other belongings.

Create a System That Works for Your Family

Your storage needs are unique, so figure out the best system for your family. Put items that you use frequently in places where they will be easily accessible and use other spaces to organize and store things that are still important but that you use less often. You may need to modify your system from time to time to adapt to your family’s changing needs.