NAWRB Announces Winners of 2020 Leadership Awards

The Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB) recently announced the winners of its 2020 NAWRB Leadership Awards. The awards recognize women leaders in the housing and real estate ecosystem who utilize their “expertise, passion and drive to redefine leadership and facilitate growth in their industry and local communities,” according to the organization.

“We are honored here at NAWRB to leverage our unique global housing and real estate ecosystem bandwidth to connect these incredible leaders to create a greater social impact with solutions,” says Desiree Patno, CEO of NAWRB and chairwoman of the Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Council (NDILC). “With multiple crises on each of our doorsteps comes a wealth of opportunities for new products and services with more collaboration to better serve our clients.”

Below are this year’s award winners:

Government Official Leader

Sharron P.A. Levine

Director, FHFA’s Office of Minority & Women Inclusion

Corporate Leader

Regina Lowrie

President & CEO, DyTrix

Mentor Leader

Fabiola Candlish

Senior CRA Mortgage Branch Manager, US Bank



Family Office Leader

Nava Michael-Tsabari

Director, The Raya Strauss Center for Family Business Research

Diversity & Inclusion Leader

Tami Bonnell

CEO, EXIT Realty Corp International

Technology/STEM Leader

Stephanie Durflinger

EVP & Chief Product Officer, Sagent Lending Technologies

Finance Leader

Twyla R. Hankins

EVP of Operations, American Financial Network, Inc.

Women-Owned Business Leader

Nicole Cober

Principle Managing Partner, Cober Johnson & Romney

Consumer Advocate Leader

Elizabeth Karwowski

CEO, Get Credit Healthy, Inc.

Residential Leader

DeAnn Golden

Senior VP & Managing Broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Non-Profit Leader

Hyepin Im

President, CEO & Founder, Faith and Empowerment Community

Commercial Leader

Gina Diez Barroso

President & CEO, Grupo Diarq

Media Leader

Leora Ruzin

Director, Real Estate Lending Valley First Credit Union

Veteran Leader

Elizabeth Perez

CEO & Founder, GC Green Inc.

Corporate Board Leader

Terry Bayer

Board of Directors, California Water Service Group

For more information, please visit www.nawrb.com.