NAWRB Announces Winners of 2020 Leadership Awards

The Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB) recently announced the winners of its 2020 NAWRB Leadership Awards. The awards recognize women leaders in the housing and real estate ecosystem who utilize their “expertise, passion and drive to redefine leadership and facilitate growth in their industry and local communities,” according to the organization.
“We are honored here at NAWRB to leverage our unique global housing and real estate ecosystem bandwidth to connect these incredible leaders to create a greater social impact with solutions,” says Desiree Patno, CEO of NAWRB and chairwoman of the Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Council (NDILC). “With multiple crises on each of our doorsteps comes a wealth of opportunities for new products and services with more collaboration to better serve our clients.”
Below are this year’s award winners:
Government Official Leader
Sharron P.A. Levine
Director, FHFA’s Office of Minority & Women Inclusion
Corporate Leader
Regina Lowrie
President & CEO, DyTrix
Mentor Leader
Fabiola Candlish
Senior CRA Mortgage Branch Manager, US Bank
Family Office Leader
Nava Michael-Tsabari
Director, The Raya Strauss Center for Family Business Research
Diversity & Inclusion Leader
Tami Bonnell
CEO, EXIT Realty Corp International
Technology/STEM Leader
Stephanie Durflinger
EVP & Chief Product Officer, Sagent Lending Technologies
Finance Leader
Twyla R. Hankins
EVP of Operations, American Financial Network, Inc.
Women-Owned Business Leader
Nicole Cober
Principle Managing Partner, Cober Johnson & Romney
Consumer Advocate Leader
Elizabeth Karwowski
CEO, Get Credit Healthy, Inc.
Residential Leader
DeAnn Golden
Senior VP & Managing Broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties
Non-Profit Leader
Hyepin Im
President, CEO & Founder, Faith and Empowerment Community
Commercial Leader
Gina Diez Barroso
President & CEO, Grupo Diarq
Media Leader
Leora Ruzin
Director, Real Estate Lending Valley First Credit Union
Veteran Leader
Elizabeth Perez
CEO & Founder, GC Green Inc.
Corporate Board Leader
Terry Bayer
Board of Directors, California Water Service Group
