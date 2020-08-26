Pros and Cons of Installing Hardwood Floors

When homeowners decide to replace their flooring, they often choose hardwood because it can make any house more attractive and can often significantly increase a home’s value. Hardwood flooring is expensive and prone to some types of damage. If you’re considering installing new hardwood flooring, think it over carefully to decide whether it’s right for your home and your family.

Aesthetics

Hardwood flooring is sophisticated and luxurious. It can immediately enhance the appearance of your home and impress your guests. You can choose from a wide range of wood species and stain colors.

When some other types of flooring get damaged, they need to be replaced. If wood flooring becomes damaged, you can have it sanded and refinished to make it look like new. The process can be repeated several times over the years as needed.

Longevity

Although hardwood flooring costs more than carpet and other flooring materials, it can last much longer. When properly installed and cared for, hardwood flooring may last a lifetime. That can help you save money in the long run since you won't have to worry about replacing the flooring a few years after installing it.

Easy Maintenance

Wood flooring is relatively easy to clean and maintain. You can use a vacuum and dust mop to remove dirt, dust and pet hair. Use an appropriate cleaning product to remove stains.

Health

Your choice of flooring can affect your family’s health. Wood flooring doesn’t trap allergens and dust mites the way carpet can. If members of your family have allergies or asthma, hardwood flooring may be the best choice to protect their health.

Cost

The price of hardwood flooring will depend on several factors, such as the species of wood you choose, the size of the area where you want to install hardwood flooring and where you live. While the price tag for materials and installation can be high, many homeowners consider it a worthwhile investment since hardwood flooring can last so long and can increase a house’s value.

Potential for Damage

Changes in temperature and humidity can cause hardwood floorboards to expand and contract. Spills and water leaks can cause serious damage, including warping and mold. Hardwood flooring is not a good choice for rooms that tend to have a lot of moisture and potential for spills, such as the kitchen and bathroom. If a hardwood floor experiences extensive water damage, it may need to be replaced.

Pets’ nails, high-heeled shoes and furniture can scrape hardwood floors. They can cause deep gouges that may be noticeable and may require repairs. Wood flooring can also be damaged by termites.

Should You Install Hardwood Flooring?

If you are thinking about upgrading to hardwood flooring, weigh the pros and cons, including the cost, the amount of care required and whether kids or pets might cause damage. Consider various species, request quotes from a few local contractors and check their qualifications and references before making a decision.