Brokers: Outpacing the Competition

What: Brokers, how are you retaining your top agents during these trying times? Reserve your spot now for “Outpacing the Competition: Retaining Top Producers in a Competitive Environment,” sponsored by Cole Information. Moderated by Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and a coach with Workman Success Systems, this webinar will cover a range of topics that will help you build and maintain good relationships that are ongoing and mutually beneficial.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Tyler Steenken is the Director of Strategic Partnerships for Cole Information. Spending over 15 years at Cole, he has helped real estate agents and brokerages broaden their lead generation and prospecting strategies. Through his work at Cole, Steenken has expanded the Strategic Partnership Program to include some of the biggest brokerages, influencers, training and technology companies across the country.

Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Nate Martinez is broker/co-owner of RE/MAX Professionals in Glendale, Ariz. A coach with Workman Success Systems, and a speaker, Martinez oversees six offices in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Martinez is a certified ABR®, CRS, GRI, e-PRO® and SFR®, among other designations.

David Wiesemann is the Managing Broker at RE/MAX Heritage in Blue Springs, MO. As a specialist in home sales in Eastern Jackson County & Lafayette County, Missouri, David focuses on primarily helping sellers in the Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit, Grain Valley, Independence, Oak Grove, Odessa and Bates City communities. He is dedicated to giving his clients the absolute best Real Estate experience possible, by providing his personal brand of VIP service to every client he works with.

