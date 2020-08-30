Zillow: Buyer Demand Continues Outpacing New Supply

More sellers are making their way onto the market, but it’s still not enough to offset a supply shortage as a frenzy of buyers look to take advantage of low interest rates. According to Zillow’s most recent Weekly Market Report, buyer demand is still outpacing new supply.

For the week ending Aug. 22, newly pending sales were up 16.5 percent YoY—the biggest increase since mid-February. In addition, homes are selling faster—coming off the market in just 13 days, which is also 13 days sooner than last year.

While the inventory gap is narrowing, new for-sale listings were still down 10.6 percent YoY that week. And because of the quick market turnaround, total for-sale inventory has fallen further below last year’s level—as of last week, there were 29.8 percent fewer homes on the market than the same time last year.

This is causing prices to continue rising. For the week, the median U.S. list price was $345,255—8.3 percent higher YoY and the biggest annual change since the week ending July 13. The median sale price was $277,500—5.1 percent over last year’s number.

