HUD Provides $100 Million in CARES Act Funding to Native American Tribes

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson announced that HUD has awarded a total of $100 million to tribes across the nation as part of HUD’s Indian Community Development Block Grant Imminent Threat program (ICDBG-CARES). This funding helps address problems that pose an imminent threat to public health or safety of tribal residents and will be used to help tribes prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. See list of funding here.

“The Trump Administration is committed to helping families throughout Indian Country to access essential resources during the coronavirus outbreak,” said Secretary Carson.

“This $100 million investment will go a long way to help Native Americans persevere during this unprecedented time,” said R. Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing.

These funds, provided through the CARES Act, support several projects on Tribal lands across the United States, such as:

– The construction of new rental housing to address overcrowding and homelessness;

– The construction of water infrastructure, including water wells and water lines;

– The purchase and renovation of an old clinic facility to facilitate access to testing, diagnosis, and treatment of Tribal members; and

– The provision of emergency food supplies to geographically isolated communities.

Source: HUD