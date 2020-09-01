Adapting to a Fluid Environment

Dan Steward

President and CEO

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®

www.pillartopost.com

Q: This has been a unique third quarter for everyone. What would you say was the biggest effect on Pillar To Post Home Inspectors?

A: We were on a record-setting pace in 2020 until the lockdowns began across the states and provinces within our system. The latter half of March and April were difficult, but our franchisees spent their time securing their finances and preparing their staff for the day when we were able to work again. May saw a significant turn upward, and June and July have been our highest months on record. We learned through these difficult months and have emerged stronger than when we began.

Q: Have your inspectors adapted to the situation?

A: They have, and so well. We are proud of our franchisees and home inspection teams and the way they follow protocol. They are terrific at making the homeowner feel comfortable. Many are doing virtual inspection reviews with our customers following the onsite home inspection. This is something we were already doing with busy homeowners before the shutdown, but our teams have added extra layers of protection.

Q: What is a typical home inspection from Pillar To Post Home Inspectors like right now?

A: In many cases, the homeowner and even the REALTOR® do not have to be present. Our home inspections are state-of-the-art and we follow them up with a virtual review on the phone, via FaceTime or Zoom so that our clients miss nothing. The homeowner sees and hears the whole report and gets recommendations as well.

Q: What are the most important steps you are taking when you do the home inspection?

A: For one, of course, none of our home inspectors have any symptoms or signs of a fever—or they reschedule the inspection. Otherwise, they follow a CDC-approved protocol that consists of facemasks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and a sanitizing wipe-down afterward.

Q: What do you think the future holds?

A: For our system, we are continuing to bring aboard outstanding new franchisees, 20 so far this year. We also continue to be ranked as the Top Home Inspection Franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise500®. This is our 23rd year on that list and our eighth year as No. 1 in this category. I think we will stay the course and continue to bring fantastic people together to create teams and innovation that will continue to be the gold standard of home inspection.