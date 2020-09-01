HomeSmart International Surpasses 19,000 Real Estate Agents

HomeSmart International recently reported a growth milestone, recruiting more than 19,000 agents to its nationwide network. Despite the ongoing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HomeSmart International says it continues to provide exceptional support, a host of virtual training opportunities and easy-to-use technology to its expanding network of agents.

“The HomeSmart model resonates with real estate agents across the country because of how versatile and adaptable it is,” said Matt Widows, HomeSmart International’s founder and CEO. “No other brokerage company offers agents the quality of tech, services and support that we do, and our growth is indicative of agents recognizing the difference.”

When HomeSmart’s flagship brokerage was founded in 2000, the company had only two agents. Two decades later, HomeSmart International is a national brand that spans across 178 offices in 33 states. According to the company, much of the brokerage’s success can be attributed to the combined real estate and technology background of Widdows, who built the business model around offering agents 100-percent commission on every transaction, excellent customer service and a comprehensive technology platform that provides agents with systems and tools to streamline their businesses.

“Our technology is what sets us apart,” Widdows added. “Our brokers and agents get unlimited, exclusive access to our technology at no additional cost, meaning they are saving both time and money so they can focus on what truly matters, which is running and growing a successful business.”

The company has provided free webinars on the power and benefits of virtual real estate in today’s market.

“While the pandemic was catastrophic for many companies, HomeSmart International simply took it on headfirst like we have every other challenge,” said Ashley Bowers, president of HomeSmart International. “We found ways to adapt, innovate and, most importantly, continue providing the same level of service and support to our agents that our brand is known for. HomeSmart has continued to raise the bar for what real estate excellence looks like even in spite of some very serious challenges, and we have no plans of stopping.”

With 20,000 agents in its midst, Bowers says the HomeSmart International team will likely reach this lofty recruiting goal by the end of the year.

The real estate franchisor recently landed on the Inc. 5000 for the 8th consecutive year. HomeSmart International was also recognized on the Entrepreneur 2020 Fastest-Growing Franchises list.

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.