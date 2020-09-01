How to Build and Maintain a Client Base in an Increasingly Digital Market

It’s hardly fresh news these days, but the pandemic is having a lasting effect on everything we know. For many, it’s also brought a growing realization that things have changed—and that for many industries, attracting and maintaining a solid client base isn’t what it used to be.

It’s got the same general steps, sure—but those steps now require a different tactic to be as effective in an increasingly digital world.

So today, let’s look at some of these adaptations and how real estate agents in our modern world can make them work to their advantage.

First, you need to find them.

The world was largely digital before, but the pandemic forced a massive shift in how consumers interact with every industry out there. Suddenly, bus ads and print materials don’t reach people nearly the same way they used to.

If anything, this places an even heavier importance on techniques like digital advertising. It isn’t something that any real estate agent can ignore these days—and it’s essential to know how to reach the right people at the right time with the right message.

The key is to find the right advertising tools that can:

– Support your goals

– Help you maintain, or even lighten, your workload

– Target a specific audience within the real estate industry

For example, Adwerx is a good and popular choice in real estate because of its ability to create specific ad programs that run across multiple sites without having to upload multiple times.

Then, you need to manage and maintain them.

For most real estate agents, CRM is as familiar a concept as it gets. It’s the lifeblood of online leads, and it’s all about building and maintaining the essential client relationships that attract referrals and bring back return business.

But in a digital world, it’s got a whole new purpose.

While many clients are still hesitant to meet in person, even to grab a coffee, a digital database like this is the primary avenue for agents to build the same relationships that would normally happen face to face. Having the right systems in place and, if necessary, adapting existing systems to suit new strategies for virtual communication, is the key to managing leads and nurturing them into clients.

Here, ultimately what you want to look for is the ability to manage and monitor multiple channels in the same place as you manage your contacts. This means you can track online behavior for your clients (within reason, of course), which can tell you how effective things like your digital advertising is.

The bottom line with each of these, however, is that any new strategy or tool you add to help your real estate business address the current state of the market shouldn’t add to your workload. It should work with what you have in place to create a foundation for what could be a digital world for a while yet to come.

It’s important to know what’s available to you and weigh the pros and cons, including examining which tools integrate with essential solutions you have in place, such as your transaction management solution. Choosing tools that simplify steps like data entry means a lighter workload for you both now and in the long run.

Lone Wolf Marketplace was built as a library of tools that do exactly that, and houses all kinds of integrations for the national transaction management member benefit (including CRM, ads, and more) to help agents build, maintain and amaze their client bases—even in a digital world like ours.

Sarah Sabatino is the partner marketing manager at Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies. For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.