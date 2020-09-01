How to Show Homes Safely During a Pandemic

As real estate professionals, I believe there has never been a more important time to lead by example in our communities and set high standards for safety. For that reason, we should all:

Assume everyone has COVID-19 and behave accordingly. Take care of buyers and sellers with stellar professionalism (no sloppiness). Get on board with virtual listing and showing technology now.

We developed a plan for our coaching members called S.A.F.E. ShowingTM to help them show houses safely.

So, what does S.A.F.E. ShowingTM mean, exactly?

S – Sanitizing the home after every showing. Not only do you keep the sanitizing wipes handy, but also, schedule cleaners specifically to sanitize the whole house after all the showings are done.

A – Airways (nose and mouth) covered with masks. If a prospective buyer doesn’t have a mask already, one will be provided.

F – Footwear removed/wear disposable slippers over shoes. One of the biggest offenders when it comes to spreading the coronavirus has been the bottoms of shoes. The droplets land on the floor and people unknowingly walk through it, then leave a trail of particles in their path. Ask people to remove their shoes or wear booties through the house.

E – Eyes only. There will be a no-touch policy in place, and sterile nitrile gloves can be provided for everyone coming into the home. Arrive early so that all doors and cabinets can be opened for viewing, and all lights turned on to avoid switches or doorknobs being touched.

The best way we have devised showings is to book them on one day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., scheduling each at the top of the hour. Each showing should be approximately 30 minutes, possibly 45, which gives you 15 minutes between showings to take care of any sanitizing that needs to be done.

As real estate professionals, we are literally writing the book on what the real estate business of the future will look like. By leading the standards in our communities, we can help contribute to beating this thing. Step up! We’re here to help.

