Buyside Reports Record Uptick in Partnerships, Engagement, and ROI Despite Pandemic

Buyside™, an industry provider of homebuyer insights, recently reported dramatic growth, greater consumer engagement and massive increase of listing volume through the first half of 2020. In the past 6 months Buyside added 10 large firms to its customer network with the lead generation tool providing $54 billion in listing opportunities and $6 billion in properties listed by their clients.

According to the company, in recent months, Buyside has launched its service to 10 major real estate firms who in aggregate transacted more than $35 billion in sales volume in 2019, adding almost 20,000 agent users to the Buyside platform. Firms include Howard Hanna and Allen Tate, Latter & Blum, Intero, RE/MAX of Michigan, Century 21 North East, Zeitlin Sotheby’s, Matheiu Newton Sotheby’s, BHHS Hudson and BHHS Colorado Properties.

“We recognize the sell side listing opportunities that Buyside delivers, and the success that Buyside has forged with other large firms” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services & Allen Tate Realtors®. “We expect that our heavily trafficked online presence combined with Buyside will deliver a significant increase in new listings in the very near future.”

According to the company, Buyside was the first company to enable brokers to show multiple AVMs on a property.

“We’re thankful to be experiencing this fantastic growth during these challenging times. It’s a testament not only to the sustainable value we deliver to our clients but also to our ability to scale without skipping a beat in serving the needs of our original supporters,” said Charles J Williams IV, CEO of Buyside.

In the first half of 2020, Buyside generated $54 billion in listing opportunities for brokerage customers, said the company. Out of the $54 billion in opportunities, $6 billion in property was listed as a result of the Buyside service.

“At Century 21 North East, we’re excited to offer our clients a simple Home Evaluation tool conveniently located on our company website at www.c21ne.com,” said Jim D’Amico, president and CEO of the firm.

Buyside recently launched an “at home” engagement series to help agents maximize Buyside as a key strategy for business building.

“We have executed a dramatic shift toward investing in helping our customers leverage Buyside as the key component of their business strategy,” said Terrell. “When Buyside is vertically integrated into a brokerage at the C-Suite, office managers, trainers and agents, the amount of business lift that our clients experience is unprecedented.”

For more information, please visit www.getbuyside.com.