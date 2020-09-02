C.A.R. Standard Forms Now Available Directly Within Dotloop

Dotloop®, an end-to-end transaction management software for real estate professionals, announced the addition of California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) Standard Forms, empowering C.A.R.’s 200,000-plus members with greater choice to take their transactions fully digital.

“This is an important addition to dotloop’s transaction management platform and one that will provide enhanced value for both current and future California-based users,” says Marnie Blanco, dotloop VP, Industry Relations. “With direct access to C.A.R.’s Standard Forms, California-based agents, transaction coordinators, teams and brokers can now ensure their transactions close in the most seamless and efficient means possible.”

California agents will no longer need to download and import forms into the dotloop platform, thereby saving them valuable time.

“Having C.A.R. forms now directly within the dotloop platform only completes the perfect end-to-end transaction system for California brokers and agents,” says Al Limón, Broker, RE/MAX Integrity, Camarillo, Calif. “Our agents love the highly collaborative platform that brings all parties to one space as well as the mobile app with its texting functionality. Our staff appreciates the built-in compliance features and easy, one log-in access to multiple profiles. Dotloop is truly the all-in-one transaction system that gives our brokerage a clear edge over the competition in California’s tight real estate market.”

Dotloop is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc.

To learn more about dotloop, visit www.dotloop.com.

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com.