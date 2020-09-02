Century 21 Office Looking to Grow in ‘Heart of Vermont’

Looking to grow her business and deliver more expanded services to homebuyers and sellers in the “Heart of Vermont,” Broker/Owner Susan Martin announced that Susan Martin & Co., REALTORS®, a market leader in Lamoille, Caledonia and Orleans counties, has chosen to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® System and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Martin & Associates Real Estate.

Martin’s primary goal is to go above and beyond for her agents and, in return, their clients, and to recruit other professionals from real estate and other industries looking to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families who, for most, are making the single largest investment in their lifetime.

“As a real estate entrepreneur, I’m proud of the legacy and reputation my team and I have built in Vermont for exceeding the expectations of customers and clients. By affiliating with Century 21 Real Estate, I will be able to grow my company and take our quality service to new heights,” said Martin. “It’s not only the productivity platform and resources that the CENTURY 21 System offers but the brand’s relevance and vision to transform the industry from transactional to experiential and to perfect the real estate experience for agents and consumers alike that will help my company retain and recruit top talent, strengthen current client relationships, and build new ones.”

“Susan’s energy and enthusiasm to always elevate and give 121 percent is exactly what we are all about in our efforts to have the best quality service ratings and to be known as the company that defies mediocrity and delivers extraordinary experiences,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Her affiliation with the CENTURY 21 brand is amazing news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for real estate consumers in the Green Mountain state.”

To join the relentless sales professionals at CENTURY 21 Martin & Associates Real Estate, or if you are looking for a new place to call home, please call Martin at 802.888.0088.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.