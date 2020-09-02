Sales Blitz for Year-End Closings

Hold This Four-Week Contest to Incentivize Both New and Experienced Agents

For obvious reasons, 2020 seems to a lot of people like the year that will never end. For real estate professionals, however, the approach of the fourth quarter is a good time to remind ourselves that the year will end, and that we need to make a final push now to drive sales both immediately and throughout the remaining four months.

A great tool to drive sales for agents is an office- or company-wide contest with incentives for sales-generating activities. Here is the framework for a four-week contest that you can implement immediately.

Week 1 – Call Hot Prospects

Week one focuses on direct calls to the highest-probability potential clients. These are mainly a current pipeline of prospects, and you can also add in certain past clients and your sphere if you realistically think they may be ready to do something. The point is to make as many calls as possible with the intention of setting immediate appointments or getting referrals from existing relationships. Emails do not count unless they result in a set appointment, and points are earned for calls made and referrals received.

Week 2 – Add Calls to Other Prospects

Week two adds in calls to other “warm” potential clients. These can be less promising past clients, old prospects and open house visitors. Of course, your hot prospects should continue to be called and followed up on, but adding this level of activity will also help build a larger pipeline of activity.

Week 3 – Add Calls to FSBOs and Expireds

These are always a great source of free leads and can be pursued now with the intent to sell their home before the holidays. Many of these sellers may be willing to sign with you now versus giving you a “let’s wait until after the new year” response as the year end gets closer. Hot and warm prospects targeted above should continue to be called.

Week 4 – Get Appointments

The point of the first three weeks was incentivize sales effort, so the focus of Week 4 is to now convert that calling into meetings. Give points for the number of actual listing appointments and buyer showings (as the buyer’s agent) scheduled and/or held this week. In recognition of past appointments earned in the previous three weeks, however, retroactively give a lower point value for those appointmens, but still make the appointments earned in Week 4 worth even more. This is the final push, so reward getting more appointments to list and sell homes now!

That’s it! Now assign different point values for each type of call or result based upon your specific company goals, and you are ready to go! Put this easy contest into action immediately to see sales increase before the end of the year. Both new and veteran agents will be thankful for your guidance and incentives, and their success will translate into increased agent growth, better retention in the new year and a better bottom line for your company.

