NAR Member Benefits Partners Help REALTORSÂ® Adapt to Effects of Pandemic

The pandemic has created profound changes that every business has been grappling with, and the real estate industry is no exception.

The National Association of REALTORSÂ®’ (NAR) REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program provides NAR members with savings and unique offers on several products and services that can help them adapt to the pandemic’s effects and find ways to build new business streams, protect their data and keep clients safe.

Effective Digital Advertising

Adwerx, the digital advertising platform that helps agents build awareness of their brand and promote listings to targeted groups of online prospects, offers NAR members an exclusive deal. REALTORSÂ® receive 15 percent additional impressionsâ€”or bonus viewsâ€”on newly purchased and renewed campaigns created on the Adwerx platform.

The benefit also extends to specialized products created to help brokers and associations looking to expand office teams or association membership. Adwerx can work with REALTORSÂ® to identify what products work best based on budget, length of time and number of contacts.

This offer provides extra value when combined with any existing Adwerx offers that NAR members or brokerage firms may already have in place.

Today, more eyes are in front of screens than ever before. The Adwerx platform will promote agents’ personal brands everywhere that is important digitally, allowing them to leverage digital advertising and launch ads that target and follow local prospects using mobile apps and Facebook, surfing home search sites like realtor.comÂ®, as well as when they’re visiting sites like CNN, Yahoo! and local news sites.

Agents can target prospects in a variety of ways, including with home listing ads in a specific radius of a home’s address, by zip code and by sphere of influence.

In addition, real estate teams or brokers can use Adwerx to recruit top agents by targeting those professionals with online ads in a given market. Adwerx’s team of experts will help agents stay top-of-mind in the neighborhoods and areas most important to their business with campaigns that are hyper-targeted, ensuring their impressions are reaching the right market.

Learn more about Adwerx at NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/Adwerx.

Insurance Against Cybercrime

Through CyberPolicyÂ®, NAR members receive premium discounts and credits on cyber liability insurance from select first-class carriers. Created for REALTORÂ®-owned brokerages, plans can be secured with same-day coverage online. Liability insurance coverage addresses fraud, including hacking, phishing and ransomware.

CyberPolicyÂ® and NAR developed a customized cyber liability insurance program designed to meet the unique needs of real estate professionals. It offers members-only features and assistance to help recover quickly from the devastating losses often incurred during a cyber attack or fraud. It also allows brokerages to restore operations and get back to business. Cyber insurance is essential given that real estate companies are major targets of cybercriminals. Brokers can’t afford to not protect themselves from financial and reputational risks that stem from malware, hacks and data losses.

Cyber insurance is supplemental risk mitigation coverage to be used in conjunction with other data security measures and risk management tools. Cyber loss coverage is not typically covered through E&O and other insurance policies, so it’s worth reviewing how coverage extends in these scenarios.

NAR worked with CyberPolicyÂ® to create a comprehensive plan that covers unique situations particular to real estate professionals and includes exclusive NAR member benefits:

– Higher coverage limits than traditional cyber liability policies

– Discounts on monthly premiums

– First-party (you) and third-party (the client) coverage for actual financial losses; covering a client’s financial losses due to an email breach is unique to CyberPolicy

– No retroactive date. Viruses or malicious code could be inactive for months before causing actual damage. Even if they were on the computer before the effective date of the policy and discovered after the policy’s effective date, NAR members are still covered and protected by the insurance policy.

To learn more and read about seven ways to protect your data from hackers, visit NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/CyberPolicy.

Offer Remote Signing With eSignature

NAR members can get special pricingâ€”20 percent off select real estate plansâ€”from DocuSign, the eSignature service that enables parties to remotely sign and send contracts and agreements.

For a limited time, DocuSign is offering an exclusive 90-day free trial for NAR members looking to get started quickly.

In addition, a version of DocuSign created especially for offices and teams of six or more provides the ability to define and optimize how transactions are managed across a real estate business. At the same time, it provides agents the power to truly embrace mobility and work on the go.

NAR members also receive special pricing for the DocuSign version for teams.

REALTORSÂ® and their clients have long relied on DocuSign for its convenience. Today, they appreciate it even more because it facilitates touchless transactions, allowing all parties to sign paperwork remotelyâ€”something incredibly appealing for people wishing to minimize in-person contact during real estate transactions.

“DocuSign has allowed me to create and maintain a paperless business. Everyone appreciates it: my sellers and buyers and my fellow brokers,” says Margie Smigel, a Chicago-based managing broker/owner.

Learn more at NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/DocuSign.

