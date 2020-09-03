National Association of REALTORSÂ® Honors 2020 Good Neighbor Award Finalists

The National Association of REALTORSÂ®Â has selected 10 REALTORSÂ®Â as finalists for its 2020 Good Neighbor Awards, which honor NAR members who make an extraordinary difference in their communities through volunteer work. This is the 21stÂ year the Good Neighbor Awards program has recognized REALTORÂ®Â volunteers who donate time, money and passion to enrich the lives of people in their communities.

“Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, these REALTORSÂ®Â have continued to help their neighbors in impactful and inspiring ways,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “I am so proud to honor this year’s Good Neighbor Award finalists for their outstanding volunteer work and for exemplifying everything we strive to be as REALTORSÂ®Â and as engaged, compassionate members of a community.”

In the coming weeks, five winners will be selected by a multi-stage, criteria-based judging process. Winners will receive a $10,000 grant and national media exposure for their community charity, including a feature in the November/December issue ofÂ REALTORÂ®Â Magazine. The winners will also be recognized at the virtual REALTORSÂ®Â Conference & Expo this November, while five honorable mention selections will receive a $2,500 grant for their respective nonprofit organizations.

The public is invited to weigh in on the 10 finalists atÂ realtor.com/goodneighborÂ between Sept. 2 and Oct. 2, as the top vote-getter will receive a $2,500 award and the second and third place finishers will each earn $1,250.Â These “Web Choice Favorites”Â andÂ the five judged winners will be announced on Oct. 6.

Realtor.comÂ®Â is the primary sponsor of the Good Neighbor Awards program and also funds the Web Choice Favorite grants.

“The events of this past year have only reinforced how important homes and communities are to the fabric of our society, and the Good Neighbor Awards finalists exemplify the commitment to others that we all need right now,” saidÂ realtor.comÂ®Â CMO Mickey Neuberger. “In a time of social distance, the REALTORSÂ®Â recognized by these awards have found ways to bring people together to achieve the greater good.”

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.