4 Fun STEM Toy Ideas for Your Little Scholar

Finding toys to keep your children engaged while fostering their creativity can be a challenge. With so many less-than-stellar entertainment options vying for kids’ attention, a good STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) toy can cultivate an exploration of science and the natural world. This list of toys will keep your little scholar having fun while they learn.

Rock Tumbler

A classic toy that you may remember from your childhood, rock tumblers are still as fun as ever. Providing all the tools you need to turn rough gemstones into polished stones, many also contain components for jewelry or keychains, meaning this toy doubles as an excellent kit for children to make masterpieces for themselves or to gift.

Terrarium Kit

A science lesson that can double as a beautiful decor piece, terrarium kits take the guesswork out of growing your own habitat. Children can grow their own tabletop garden and watch nature in action. Find a kit that includes LED lights or glow-in-the-dark elements to keep the fun lasting into the night.

Marble Run

Marble runs give children insights about simple machines, physics and aerodynamics while providing endless child-led play. Kids can reassemble their components to create new and unique structures ensuring that every playtime is new and engaging.

Crystal Growing Kit

Crystal growing kits take a classic, kid-friendly science experiment and make it simpler than ever to create in your own home. Kits include components and instructions for multiple crystal growth experiments. Generally, kits will include a display base or case so budding geologists can show off their creations.