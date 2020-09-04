4 Home Items to Replace When You Move In

Moving into a new place can be as stressful as it is exciting. When there is already so much on your list, it’s easy to forget a few important steps. Don’t miss replacing these items in your new home the next time you move. You’ll be grateful you did.

Toilet Seats

While it’s always best practice to give everything a good scrubbing before you officially move into a new house, some things should simply be replaced. Toilet seats are often inexpensive to replace and a new toilet seat can give you peace of mind that the crevices and bolts aren’t harboring excessive bacteria.

Cabinetry Hardware

Changing the hardware on your cabinets is a relatively easy way to upgrade your new home’s aethstetic. While you don’t have to put this replacement high on the priority list, it is certainly one to have on your list once you are fully moved in. Replacing dated hardware with a sleek and modern look can be an inexpensive trick that will have a big impact.

Old and Inefficient Light Bulbs

Keeping efficiency high and ensuring your home is as eco-friendly as possible is key to reducing your carbon footprint and keeping your electric bills reasonable and affordable. You may be surprised how much you can save long-term by immediately replacing any dated bulbs in your new home. A small task is easy to forget, so capture the savings quickly while you’re still in project mode.

Shower Curtain

Since shower curtains collect soap scum and mildew, and they are an inexpensive item, consider replacing the existing curtains when you move into a new home. If they are visibly clean but you would prefer to replace them, consider using them as an improvised drop cloth as you are working throughout the home.