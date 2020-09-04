Easy and Refreshing Ways to Get More Fruit in Your Diet

Eating well can feel like a struggle at times. Getting in your recommended 1.5 – 2 cups of fruit a day doesn’t have to be a chore with some clever—and delicious—ideas to make it even easier. These refreshing options will leave you feeling healthier than ever while leaving your taste buds wanting more.

Fruit Kabobs

Whether you opt for a fresh option or a grilled recipe with a honey or balsamic drizzle, fruit kabobs are a fun and colorful way to get in a variety of fruit. Since they are simple to assemble, even kids can get involved, and they make the perfect on-the-go snack at the park or the beach.

Yogurt and Fruit Pops

For a healthy twist on a classic treat, puree your favorite fruit to make a cooling fruit pop. Layer your fruit blends between a section of vanilla yogurt for a creamy combo that will have you guiltlessly craving more.

Fruit “Mocktails”

A sweet and refreshing treat, fruit cocktails take the basic smoothie and add a little extra pizazz through sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk or simple syrup. To add a little extra zip of topical flavor, traditional cocktails often include a blend of citrus, often lime, mango or coconut infusions. Make your favorite mocktail recipe with lightened sugar and no alcohol for a fruit “mocktail” the whole family can enjoy.