Top Items to Buy for Your First Home

Becoming a first-time homeowner is an exciting transition. If you lived in a rental before owning your first home, you may assume you already have all the necessities you will need for life as a homeowner. However, there are going to be a few things you should put on your shopping list. Don’t get caught without these items you will need for your first home.

New Locks

For safety reasons, it is recommended that all homeowners change the locks once they have ownership of the new home. You never know if the previous owners gave away spare keys, or even lost a key or two. Ensure that only your trusted friends and family have access to the home by updating the locks upon move-in.

Energy-Efficient Upgrades

Smart or programmable thermostats, LED light bulbs and water-saving shower heads can all add up to big savings. Consider making these upgrades to your new home as soon as you can. If your home appliances are dated and are not energy-efficient, do some research to assess the cost-to-savings valuation of replacing the existing appliances.

Toolkit

If you are transitioning from renting to homeownership, performing your own home maintenance can be an adjustment. Guarantee that you’re prepared for minor maintenance emergencies before they happen by getting a good toolkit.

Lawn Mower

As a renter, you may not be responsible for lawn and yard maintenance, but unless you plan to hire the task out, it’s a different story as a new homeowner. If you have a lawn, you will need the proper tools to care for it. Consider purchasing a lawn mower, weed eater, leaf blower and other important yard maintenance tools. Sprinklers and hoses may come with the property, but if not, be sure that those are at the top of your list to ensure that watering your new yard is a cinch.