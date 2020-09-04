Top Signs Your Roof Needs Repair or Replacement

Roof replacement is one of the largest maintenance expenses a homeowner will face, but roof repair is vital to properly protect your home. Even minor damage can be accentuated, as ice, rain, snow and wind take their toil. Roof damage can lead to water exposure that causes deterioration to insulation, wood and drywall. This in-turn makes electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems vulnerable. Simply put, every homeowner needs to make their roof a priority. Here are the top signs your roof is in need of repair or replacement.

Roof Age

Experts say that a roof should last between 20-25 years. Different factors such as your roof’s type, your local climate, attention to maintenance and whether or not your recent shingles were installed over a previous layer will all affect the specific timing. If your roof is edging on that timeline, you may need a replacement.

Missing or Buckling Shingles

Keep an eye on your shingles. Shingles that are cracking and buckling, or even missing altogether, indicate a problem. If your shingles are curling and losing granules, it could mean the shingles are past their life expectancy. Pay special attention to your shingles after a storm; if any are showing visible wear and are not laying flat against the roof, it is time for a repair.

Flashing Around Chimneys and Vents are Old

In newer houses flashing is made up of a sheet of metal installed around the area where vents, chimneys, skylights and chimneys meet the roof. In older homes, flashing is often made of roof cement or tar. It’s a good idea to inspect this flashing for cracks or breaks. A leak can lead to mold and other damage within the home.

While many signs your roof needs repair can be easy to spot, it is always best practice to have your roof professionally inspected each year. After all, your roof has a crucial job and is a big investment that protects the integrity of your home as a whole.