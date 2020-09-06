3 Things Clients Want From Their Real Estate Agent

To achieve and maintain success in real estate requires knowing what the customer needs and how to get it for them. Keep reading to learn what clients want from their agent in terms of skills, qualities and traits.

1. A strong knowledge base.

The most successful real estate agent will be the one whose name is synonymous with expert real estate advice. You will be expected to have the answers to all questions directly and indirectly related to a real estate purchase—from the quality of schools in the area to how many foreclosures there were in the neighborhood in the last year.

No matter the question, you should have the answer or know where to get it. When you are the person with the most knowledge of the real estate market, you will be the one that customers come looking for to meet their real estate needs.

2. A good reputation.

Trustworthiness is among the most important considerations for today’s customers. A real estate agent with a reputation of honesty and integrity will remain successful in any market climate. Repeat and referral business will be the cornerstone of your financial success.

3. A support system.

A skilled real estate agent will be able to guide customers through the transaction with the least amount of stress and anxiety as possible. It’s important to remember that the purchase (or sale) of a home can be an emotional process. Although it is a process that a successful agent goes through almost daily, you must remember that this is not the case for your customer. Holding the client’s hand falls under the job description of a successful agent.

The careful marketing of yourself as a brand is essential to your career in real estate. Knowing what clients want and providing the services and traits that they’re looking for in a real estate professional is what will make you a success.

