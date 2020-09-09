4 Backyard Features That You Can Enjoy Year-Round

When the weather permits, everyone loves having a luxurious outdoor living area. However, once the seasons change, it’s not always possible to make use of this space. If you’re worried about being stuck inside all winter long, it might be time to make a few backyard additions that you can enjoy year-round. Here are several such features that can be put to good use from the dog days of summer to the depths of winter.

Hot Tub

When temperatures start to drop, is there a better way to spend your time outside than soaking in a hot tub? No matter how chilly it gets, the whole family will be happy to get outside and breathe in the fresh air while receiving the many benefits of hot water therapy, like stress relief, muscle relaxation and improved circulation.

Fire Pit

A backyard fire pit will probably see most of its use in the summer, but if you take the right measures, it can be enjoyed practically any time of year. With warm jackets and a few cozy blankets, the whole gang can gather outside for an evening under the stars long after the summer ends, though you might want to make sure it’s in a spot that’s sheltered from the wind.

Content Square 1.

Grilling Station

Sure, the summer is barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean you have to live without delicious grilled foods for the rest of the year. All it takes is a few heat lamps to keep you warm and the grill can easily stay open well into winter. Of course, it might help to have your favorite hot beverage in hand to help brave the elements when you go outside.

Sauna

For those who are fully on board with embracing wellness, a wood-stove sauna is the perfect cold-weather feature for any backyard. You can start each morning with a meditative session in dry heat while reaping the many known benefits to your physical and mental wellbeing. The more frigid it gets, the more you’ll appreciate trudging through the yard to your own private sauna.