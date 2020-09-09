4 High-End Gadgets for Every Luxury Kitchen

We’re all spending more time at home these days and, as a result, more time in our kitchens. After a while, though, you might be ready to spice things up in your cooking space. Fortunately, there are plenty of exciting kitchen gadgets that you can bring into the home to make things a bit more fun when preparing your favorite meals or beverages. Here are a few ideas that you can bring into any luxury kitchen.

Cold Brew Coffee Maker

For those who haven’t had their cold brew fix lately, it’s time to start making it at home. With a cold brew coffee maker, you can treat yourself each morning to that unmistakably smooth cup of joe right in your kitchen. That is, as long as you remember to make it the day before.

Ice Cream Compressor

What’s better than going out for ice cream? Making your favorite flavors at home, of course! From rich gelatos to fruity sorbets, whipping up a frozen dessert is the perfect family activity that everyone’s sure to love. If you want to take it a step further, you can even enjoy homemade ice cream sandwiches or ice cream cake.

Bread Maker

Nothing is more comforting than freshly baked bread. Whether you prefer gluten-free or multi-grain, there are plenty of state-of-the-art machines for making warm loaves at home. You can also use bread makers to make dough for a variety of purposes, like delicious cinnamon rolls or homemade pizza.

Wine Preservation System

Okay, it may not be for cooking, but every wine enthusiast should have a preservation system. This innovative gadget makes it possible to have a glass or two from a bottle without actually removing the cork, meaning there’s no rush to finish the rest of the bottle before it goes bad. Most of them will use a thin needle to pierce the cork and a vacuum system that pumps the wine out.