4 Home Features That Snowbirds Should Look For

For some people, cold weather is simply not an option. If you’re looking to replace harsh winters with warm, sunny days, then it might be time to become a proverbial snowbird. Purchasing a second home for this specific purpose is a dream for many luxury buyers, but it’s important to know what to look for. Here are a few popular features to keep in mind when it’s time to trade in your winters.

Smart Tech

One of the greatest advantages of smart home technology is that it makes it easy to keep an eye on your home while you’re away. If you plan to only live here for half the year, then this will allow you to monitor every aspect of your home from a distance. Whether you want to see who’s knocking on the front door or make sure you remembered to turn off all the lights, technology has a lot to offer snowbirds.

Outdoor Living Space

If you moved here for the weather, then you better be able to enjoy it. That’s why a well-equipped outdoor space where you can cook, entertain and relax at all hours is usually a top priority for snowbirds. After all, the favorable climate means you don’t have to be cooped up all winter, so why not get outside as much as possible?

Garage

It’s quite common to keep a car at your winter residence, but you probably don’t want to leave it parked outside if you’re gone for months at a time. For this reason, garages are an essential feature to keep your vehicle safe and in pristine condition when you head out of town for the summer.

Cater to Lifestyle

At this point in your life, you can spend your time doing whatever it is you please and your home should cater to that. A community that offers access to different activities, like golf, tennis, sailing or swimming, will keep you active and having fun all winter long.