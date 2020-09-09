4 Luxury Home Features for House-Call Services

House-call services are more popular than ever before, especially among luxury homeowners. If you’re looking for a new residence where you can stay at home and let the service come to you, you’ll probably want to make sure it’s equipped with a few specific features. Here are several amenities to look for in a home that allows you to take full advantage of this new trend.

Beauty Salon

Home hair salons have been on the rise for a few years and now they’re poised to really take off. Many stylists, cosmetologists and other types of beauty care specialists are willing to make house calls for their clients, but it certainly helps if your home has a designated space for these services. A styling chair, hair-washing basin and manicure station will go a long way toward helping you look your best even when you’re staying inside.

Dog Grooming Station

Let’s not forget about our furry little friends. Dog groomers are also now making house calls to help keep your pooch clean and comfortable without having to go outside. All it takes is a small washing station and a proper table where they can be leashed while getting a much-needed trim. If you want to create a grooming station in your current home, the mudroom is usually the most practical place to do so.

Content Square 1.

Massage Room

It’s common to experience muscle soreness and back pain when you’re stuck sitting around the house for extended periods. If this sounds familiar, then you might want your new house to come with a designated massage room where a masseuse can come to alleviate any tension right under your roof.

Fitness Room

For many people, a personal trainer is essential to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. While you might not be renewing your gym membership any time soon, the good news is that your trainer can give you a private session when you have a home gym. So if you’re the type who needs a little extra motivation to stick to your workout routine, make sure your next property has a fitness room where you can continue working with your trainer.