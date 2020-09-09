4 Tips for a Fire-Resistant Home

In many communities, wildfires are a very real problem that luxury homebuyers need to consider before making a purchase. While there’s no way of knowing when or where a fire might strike, there are certain characteristics that make a home more likely to withstand a disaster of this nature. Here are a few tips to keep in mind if you want to ensure that your next residence is flame-resistant.

Fire-Rated Entry Points

In the event of a fire, it’s crucial that your doors and windows are able to withstand extreme heat. In fact, today’s best fire-rated windows not only endure high temperatures, but use heat-reflective glass and are built with steel frames, which, of course, are preferable to wood. Similarly, steel is a practical choice for your home’s exterior and garage doors.

Flame-Resistant Façade

The roof is one of the most vulnerable parts of the home, as this is where embers that are blown in the wind are likely to land and smolder. Whether it’s metal, concrete or tile, there are plenty of flame-resistant options that deliver peace of mind. For siding, brick and stone are both popular noncombustible materials, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a better choice than metal sheeting, which also looks great on modern homes.

Metal Gutters

Vinyl and wood gutters, practical as they may be, are not ideal if you want to give your home the best possible chance of surviving a fire. As is the case with the roof, gutters are a common place for embers to land. In addition to keeping them clean, you can do yourself a favor by going with a flame resistant option, like zinc or copper.

5-Foot Rule

Perhaps most importantly, anything that’s combustible should be at least 5 feet away from your home. That pertains to a wide variety of things, such as outdoor furniture, propane grills, stacked firewood and even vegetation outside your home. As much as you may love having plants right outside, a buffer zone can make all the difference in the event of a wildfire.