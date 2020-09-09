Plant Lovers Should Look For These 4 Home Features

In luxury real estate, we hear a lot about homes that bring the outdoors inside. This often has different meanings, such as expansive views of nature or a seamless transition from the interior to the exterior. However, another way to achieve this is to make your home lush with plants. If you’re the type who enjoys a living space that’s bursting with greenery, here are a few features to look for in your next home.

Oversized Windows

You don’t need a green thumb to know that plants require an abundance of natural light if they’re going to stay healthy. That’s why large windows that allow the light to pour in are essential, especially when you plan to introduce a wide variety of specimens. Some plants need direct sunlight all day while others need a mere few hours of indirect light, but you’ll be able to accommodate all types as long as you have the exposure.

High Ceilings

High ceilings are an absolute must for plant lovers. For starters, it usually means you’ll have large windows and more sun exposure, but in addition to that, it’s necessary if you plan to bring your trees indoors without overwhelming the entire room. Unless you plan on getting rid of your beloved fiddle leaf fig, you’ll certainly want to pay attention to ceiling height.

Content Square 1.

Ledges and Planters

When it comes to embracing plants, some houses go above and beyond with their design details. Ledges and built-in planters, for example, provide the perfect spot for decorating with a touch of nature. Also, keep an eye out for small nooks or alcoves, which are great for filling with larger plants.

Solarium

Taking the idea of large windows and going one step further, solariums are the ultimate home feature for plant lovers. With walls and ceilings made entirely of glass, you can grow practically anything in this space all year round and bask in the sunlight while doing so. After all, it’s essentially a greenhouse inside your home.