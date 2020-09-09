These 4 Water Features Can Give Your Backyard Extra Appeal

There’s much to love about water features. From a shimmering pond to the relaxing sound of a babbling brook, they can completely transform your backyard into a tranquil oasis. If you’re looking for ways to boost the appeal of your outdoor living space, here are several features that are sure to help.

Reflecting Pool

A small reflecting pool right outside your home can have a dramatic effect at all hours of the day. Whether it’s positioned to mirror the vibrant shades of the setting sun each evening or designed as a peaceful spot where you can enjoy your coffee in the morning, this simple feature is an elegant way to set your home apart.

Waterfall and Stream

If you want a water feature that will blend right into the natural world, a man-made stream and waterfall is the perfect choice. You’ll feel fully immersed in the outdoors each time you step outside and hear the peaceful sounds of a cascading waterfall right in the backyard. If you already have a swimming pool, another option is to have a waterfall feed right into it.

Koi Pond

There’s just something about watching a school of koi swim that induces a calming effect. You can capture that experience while adding unique appeal to your backyard with a picturesque pond full of koi. The magnificent colors of these iconic fish make them like a living decoration circling your outdoor living space.

Garden Fountain

When your lush garden is already taking up the majority of the backyard, incorporating a fountain might be your best bet. Of course, there are plenty of options to choose from for every style, like a classical stone fountain complete with statues or a minimalist wall of water that flows into a rock garden. Regardless of preference, this feature is the perfect way to take any garden to the next level.