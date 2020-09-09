What’s the Best Type of Home for City Dwellers?

It’s one of the first questions that everyone asks themselves before looking for a new home in the city: What type of building do you want to live in? For luxury homebuyers, three popular options are high-rise buildings, townhouses and freestanding homes. While each one is great, they offer their own distinct advantages. Here are a few general ideas to keep in mind when deciding which one is right for you.

High-Rise Buildings

It’s easy to see the appeal of today’s best luxury buildings. You get to live high above the noisy city and enjoy the views, as well as myriad amenities, like wellness centers, fine dining and concierge services, to name a few. While all these perks are sure to please the right buyer, high rises are not for everyone. For starters, they’re a more densely populated environment than other options and entail sharing communal spaces with strangers, like lobbies and elevators.

Townhouse

Your own private townhouse is a dream come true for many city residents. While these homes might not have the biggest footprint, they’re often comprised of multiple levels, including a private rooftop where you can create your own urban oasis. If you’re lucky, you might even have a small backyard. One thing to keep in mind is that you’ll have shared walls with your neighbors on either side, but noise shouldn’t be an issue with high quality construction.

Freestanding Home

A detached house in the city is perfect for those who value open space and a backyard, but also want to be close to all the action. Of course, it might be difficult to find such a house directly downtown, but you usually don’t have to go too far from the center. For those whose perfect home is complete with a front porch, backyard garden and even a garage, this is definitely the choice for you.