No. 1 Focus: Building Listing Inventory

This year has been challenging, to say the least. Leaning into technology, presenting virtually and closing on homes digitally or socially distanced has made for a steep learning curve. Those that jumped in and made the mindset shift and adopted new skills are having some of the best months of their careers.

To be ready for whatever else 2020 has in store and finish this year strong, your No. 1 focus should be on building listing inventory. My challenge to you: form great habits. Start by scheduling your prospecting time at least three to four days per week for at least one hour.

Start with expireds. The terrific thing about working with expireds is that they already see value in working with a REALTOR®. Studies show that when they change agents, they almost always list at a lower price. They’ve learned what price doesn’t work, and they are committed to a move, which makes them easier to call. Make it your goal to speak to at least one expired every day. These prospects may have hit pause because of the pandemic, but they might be ready to get back in the market and back to the commitment they had when they first listed.

Next up, FSBOs. They need you more today than ever. Our economy and markets are in a constant state of change. As an agent, you probably have questions about how to navigate this business. Now, put yourself in the shoes of a seller. How do they sell their home for a good return while keeping their family safe and navigating all the red tape? Every statistic will tell you that an agent-sold home will get a higher return, for better terms and less headaches. Knowing this, it’s your job to make sure every FSBO understands the drawbacks to being a FSBO. Our Power Agents® are telling us that these calls have never been easier because with safety concerns, COVID caveats and multiple-offer situations, they need us more than ever.

Reconnect with your sphere. One of the best sources of listing and buyer leads is your sphere of influence. This was the No. 1 strategy of our Power Agents® when everything went sideways in March: a daily commitment to reach out to every single person in their sphere. Not even for listings, but to check in, see how people were and ask if they had any questions. The awesome byproduct, aside from some incredible conversations and relationship building, was listing leads.

Start today and commit to yourself, your business and your family to form the habits that will help you build inventory. We are here to help if you need anything.



Darryl Davis has spoken to, trained and coached more than 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe. He is a best-selling author for McGraw-Hill Publishing, and his book, “How to Become a Power Agent® in Real Estate,” tops Amazon’s charts for most-sold book to real estate agents. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system The Power Program®, which has proven to help agents double their production over their previous year. Davis is currently hosting free weekly webinars to help agents navigate the new real estate reality. To learn more, visit www.darrylspeaks.com/Online-Training.

