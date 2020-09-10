JPAR Goes ‘Unconventional’ in Convention for Agents Nationwide

JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) will be hosting a two-day virtual conference—UNCONVENTIONAL—open to JPAR agents, brokers, franchisees and guests.

In the upcoming virtual convention, JPAR Founder, JP Piccinini, will open with updates on the future of JPAR and how the company will be positioning itself to continue exceeding expectations for the agents and franchises, with notes on future growth and expansion. Mark Johnson, CEO of JPAR Brokerage, will be sitting down with Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, and Nick Vujicic, bestselling author and motivational speaker, to discuss how agents can not only survive during these turbulent times, but thrive to grow their business. Geoff Lewis, president and chief executive officer of JPAR Franchising, will host breakout sessions featuring franchise owners and other guests on some of the topics in growing a franchise operation, including marketing, team building, agent motivation and top producer recruiting.

Chief Technology Officer Justin Tracy will be joined by key guests to unveil the company’s latest technology, including the newly remodeled B.O.S.S.S. company intranet, Bomb Bomb’s integration with kvCORE, the new JPAR Sure Sale platform and the latest JPAR mobile app.

UNCONVENTIONAL is being held as a two-day virtual event on Sept. 16 and 17 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.

